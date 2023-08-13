Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $329.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $265.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

