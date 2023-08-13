Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

