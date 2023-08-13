Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,863,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.