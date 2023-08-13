WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Lowered by Motco

Motco decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $86.77 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

