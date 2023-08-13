Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.53 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

