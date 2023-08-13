Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTU opened at $497.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.53 and its 200-day moving average is $440.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

