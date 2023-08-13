Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,142,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $505.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

