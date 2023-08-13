Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 362,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after buying an additional 1,074,915 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 858.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,832 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

