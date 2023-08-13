Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,164,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

