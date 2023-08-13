Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $387.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,620 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

