Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $10.64 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

