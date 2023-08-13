Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,217 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,398,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,568 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,478,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 873,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMFC

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.