Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.