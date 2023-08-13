Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,489 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

