Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $1.50

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Blend Labs Trading Up 4.9 %
BLND opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 114,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $151,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,351 shares of company stock valued at $442,285. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blend Labs
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.