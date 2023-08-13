Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $1.50

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blend Labs Trading Up 4.9 %

BLND opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 114,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $151,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,351 shares of company stock valued at $442,285. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

