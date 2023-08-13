Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 147,390 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.88% of Western Digital worth $106,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 136,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.88 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

