Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 477,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,360,000 after buying an additional 220,791 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Westlake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Westlake stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

