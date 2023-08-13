WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.06 million and $55.70 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00282576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

