Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.50. 3,230,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,406. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

