Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $240.84. The company had a trading volume of 470,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,298. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

