Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 657,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

