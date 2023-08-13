Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. 2,873,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.18. The company has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

