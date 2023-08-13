Widmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 498,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $335,062,000.

BDJ stock remained flat at $8.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,067. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

