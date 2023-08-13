Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WGO opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

