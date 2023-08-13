Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

