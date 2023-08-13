Wintrust Investments LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

