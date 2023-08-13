Wintrust Investments LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

