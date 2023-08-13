Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 24.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 2.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BN opened at $34.35 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 311.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

