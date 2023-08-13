Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,877 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $120.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

