Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 18,595 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,595 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

