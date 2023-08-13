Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $221.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

