Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 33,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFA stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

