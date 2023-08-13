Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

