Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 594 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 343.0% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 53.0% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

