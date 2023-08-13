Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,132 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.