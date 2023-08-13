Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $699.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,263,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

