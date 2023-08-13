Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $829.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $867.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

