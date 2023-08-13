Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 18,506 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 75.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 121,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

