Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 22,133 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,498 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,763,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 945,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,952,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after acquiring an additional 742,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

