Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,350 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

