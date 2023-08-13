Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 18,506 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

