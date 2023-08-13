Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 22,133 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $18.93 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0589 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.