Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

