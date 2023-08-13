Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $226.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average of $220.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

