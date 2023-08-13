Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $44,049,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.43 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

