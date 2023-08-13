Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $447,000 Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

