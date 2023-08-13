Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.