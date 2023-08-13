Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

