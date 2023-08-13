Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,054. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of ECL opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

