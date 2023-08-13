Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 270 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 78,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

